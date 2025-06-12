Trump vs. Newsom: A Political Clash in the Golden State

California Governor Gavin Newsom had previously cooperated with President Donald Trump during crises but now finds himself in an escalating feud with the former president. Trump's federalization of the National Guard in Los Angeles, against Newsom's wishes, has sparked a legal battle accusing Trump of authoritarianism.

This clash is emblematic of a broader political struggle, pitting the Republican leader against a Democrat poised to challenge him. Newsom's defiance has secured him a national stage as Democrats look for strong leaders amidst rising tensions over immigration and state governance.

Despite occasional collaboration over disasters, Trump's threats to cut federal support for California projects underscore a deep-seated rivalry that highlights larger national policy disputes. Both figures remain pivotal to their party narratives as this conflict unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)