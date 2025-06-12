Global Leaders Express Sympathy for India After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, global leaders have expressed their condolences and solidarity with India. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen described the incident as 'heartbreaking,' offering Europe's support to India in this time of tragedy.

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off, resulting in the feared loss of many lives as the aircraft went down in a residential area of Ahmedabad. The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members.

International figures from the Maldives, Malaysia, and Nepal have shared their condolences. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu emphasized that the Maldives stands with India, while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered heartfelt sympathies. Former Nepalese prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda also expressed his sadness, standing in solidarity with India.

