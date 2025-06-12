BJP's Mock Parliament: Remembering the Emergency Era

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced plans on Thursday to launch mock parliaments aimed at educating young Indians on the ills of the Emergency period imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

These parliaments are intended to expose the Emergency, which was marked by press censorship, the suspension of constitutional rights, and other undemocratic practices, highlighting what the BJP describes as a 'great sin' against democracy committed by the then Congress government.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that these events would also counter recent Congress assertions of diplomatic setbacks under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)