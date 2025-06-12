A New Dawn for India-Canada Relations: G7 Meeting Beckons

The upcoming G7 Summit is set to witness a significant meeting between the leaders of India and Canada, described as two vibrant democracies. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has expressed optimism about the meeting as an opportunity to reset bilateral ties.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that a recent phone call between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in setting the stage for this dialogue. He noted that the phone call reflected on strengthening India-Canada relations.

With Canada hosting the crucial G7 meeting later this month, the talks are anticipated to focus on shared democratic values and mutual sensitivities. Jaiswal emphasized the importance of this impending meet as a chance to explore new avenues for cooperation on both bilateral and global fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)