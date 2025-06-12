BJP Walkout over Assembly Violence Adjournments Sparks Controversy
BJP MLAs exited the West Bengal Assembly after their adjournment motions regarding Murshidabad and Maheshtala violence were dismissed. Speaker Biman Banerjee accused BJP of improper conduct, while BJP alleged bias. The issue highlights tensions between BJP and TMC in the state's political arena.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic twist during Thursday's West Bengal Assembly session, BJP MLAs staged a walkout when Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to admit their adjournment motions concerning violence in Murshidabad and Maheshtala.
The Speaker accused BJP legislators of breaching House decorum, while BJP members accused him of being partisan and biased towards the TMC. The confrontation highlights the ongoing tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC in the state.
Despite the Speaker's decision, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs took the matter to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about governance. Meanwhile, state ministers condemned the protests, branding them as inappropriate and unparliamentary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
