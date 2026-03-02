Left Menu

Chouhan Blasts TMC, Promises Change in Bengal

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee-led government over law and order issues, accusing it of facilitating infiltration. He alleged TMC's corruption and promised BJP's strict action if elected. Chouhan advocated empowerment initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' for women in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandeshkhali | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:08 IST
In a recent rally at Sandeshkhali, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order in West Bengal. Chouhan charged the TMC administration with sheltering infiltrators and fabricating official documents for them.

He highlighted the deterioration of women's safety and general security under TMC's rule, referring to specific incidents of violence and laying accusations of corruption and misgovernance at their feet. Furthermore, Chouhan lambasted the government for not taking necessary measures to secure borders effectively.

Promising a change if the BJP gains power, Chouhan vowed to address infiltration issues and enhance women's empowerment through the 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, which aims to uplift rural women with sustainable income opportunities.

