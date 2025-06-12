Left Menu

No Place for Sycophancy: Gautam's Vision for Congress' SC Department

Rajendra Pal Gautam, newly-appointed chief of the Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, asserts that sycophancy will not be tolerated, and positions will be based on merit and work. Gautam, a former minister, pledges to champion the rights of underprivileged sections, aligning with the Congress' social justice agenda.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, recently appointed as the chief of Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, declared an end to sycophancy within the organization, emphasizing the need for merit-based appointments. Gautam stressed that achievements, not favors, will secure positions within his department. His remarks came during a press briefing on Thursday.

Gautam, who previously served as a minister in Delhi before joining Congress, highlighted his commitment to advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. His appointment aligns with the Congress Party's broader push for social justice, particularly after his controversial resignation from the AAP over derogatory comments against Hindu deities.

Echoing the historical contributions of leaders like Baba Saheb Ambedkar and policies like Indira Gandhi's nationalization of banks, Gautam criticized the current government's failure to provide timely scholarships to children from SC, ST, and OBC backgrounds. He reaffirmed his dedication to the Congress' legacy of supporting deprived sections of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

