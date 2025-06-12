Left Menu

Odisha BJP Government's Year of Controversy: Promises Vs. Reality

On the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, the Congress party criticized the administration as a year of 'betrayal.' They released a 'chargesheet' listing unfulfilled promises. The BJP, however, defended its developmental efforts. Allegations of corruption and unmet commitments add to the political tension.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha is marked by sharp criticism from the Congress party, which has branded the past year as one of 'betrayal' toward the state's populace. This comes as the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) released a pointed 'chargesheet' alleging a series of unmet promises.

The OPCC document, presented by its president Bhakta Charan Das, outlines 23 issues where they claim the BJP government has fallen short, including unfulfilled financial compensations and alleged corruption. Meanwhile, BJP leaders counter these attacks, highlighting what they describe as achievements in developmental initiatives.

Topping the list of grievances, according to the Congress, are the unmet promises of refunding chit fund investors and providing substantial financial assistance to women under the Subhadra scheme. Further allegations of deep-rooted corruption have also surfaced, compounding the political climate as both parties prepare for the upcoming political skirmishes.

