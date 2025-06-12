Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Leaders Cancel Events After Devastating Plane Crash

After a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed several lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Samajwadi Party have canceled all scheduled events. Expressing condolences, leaders have urged solidarity with the bereaved families amidst this heart-wrenching incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:11 IST
In light of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in numerous casualties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all public engagements planned for Friday. The crash, involving an Air India flight carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London, took place shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also suspended their events for the following three days as a sign of respect for the victims. "Heartfelt tribute to each individual who lost their life in the extremely painful Ahmedabad tragedy," expressed SP president Akhilesh Yadav in a social media post, emphasizing solidarity with the grieving families.

Following the deadly incident, the Chief Minister's office publicly declared the cancellation of all events set for June 13. In a heartfelt message, Adityanath lamented the passing of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others, offering prayers for peace and strength for their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

