Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Violence-Hit West Bengal

BJP leaders in West Bengal, led by Sukanta Majumdar, were blocked by police from visiting Maheshtala, where recent violence erupted. They protested near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, highlighting what they see as administrative bias and failure to protect Hindus. Opposition voices urge accountability and stronger response from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:31 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Violence-Hit West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders of West Bengal, led by Sukanta Majumdar, faced police intervention when attempting to visit Maheshtala, a site of recent group conflicts in the South 24 Parganas district. The leaders expressed frustration at the administration's handling of the situation, implicating political bias and inaction.

Following their thwarted attempt, the BJP contingent held a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They accused the police of acting under the Chief Minister's orders and criticized the state machinery for failing to protect Hindus and being complicit in appeasement politics.

The situation in West Bengal has drawn significant attention, with opposition figures calling for accountability and increased security measures. Suvendu Adhikari, a key opposition member, has pushed for paramilitary deployment, while state ministers have suggested underlying efforts to incite violence between groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025