Political Tensions Escalate in Violence-Hit West Bengal

BJP leaders of West Bengal, led by Sukanta Majumdar, faced police intervention when attempting to visit Maheshtala, a site of recent group conflicts in the South 24 Parganas district. The leaders expressed frustration at the administration's handling of the situation, implicating political bias and inaction.

Following their thwarted attempt, the BJP contingent held a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They accused the police of acting under the Chief Minister's orders and criticized the state machinery for failing to protect Hindus and being complicit in appeasement politics.

The situation in West Bengal has drawn significant attention, with opposition figures calling for accountability and increased security measures. Suvendu Adhikari, a key opposition member, has pushed for paramilitary deployment, while state ministers have suggested underlying efforts to incite violence between groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)