Youth-Led Revolution: G20's Call for Financial and Economic Inclusion
South African Deputy Minister Alvin Botes urges youth to lead in achieving economic and financial inclusion in the G20. Citing historical activism and current challenges, Botes emphasizes the need for youth-focused policies, including employment and digital economy initiatives, amidst global economic uncertainties.
At a G20 Symposium in eThekwini, South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, called for youth leadership in economic and financial inclusion within the global governance architecture. Emphasizing the youth's historic role, Botes highlighted the need for youth-centered policies within the G20 framework.
During his address, Botes referenced the South African youth's critical role in the country's history, notably in the 1976 Soweto uprising, as a precedent for driving significant social change. He outlined challenges faced by today's youth, such as high unemployment rates, mental health issues, and climate anxiety.
Botes proposed a compact focused on youth employment, digital economy apprenticeships, and start-up support, aiming to reorient the G20's priorities towards youth empowerment. These steps, he hopes, will transform challenges into opportunities for future generations.
