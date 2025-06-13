Blocked Borders: Egypt Halts Activists' March to Gaza

Egyptian authorities have stopped activists from proceeding with a planned march to Gaza, intended to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid to the territory. The march, planned for months, aimed to draw international attention to the crisis in Gaza by trekking across the Sinai Peninsula to the Rafah border crossing.

Authorities detained or deported approximately 200 activists, primarily from Algeria and Morocco. These actions occurred despite organizers' attempts to proceed without approval from Egyptian authorities. The blockade continues to prevent essential aid from reaching Gaza, exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis.

Security concerns and diplomatic sensitivities have led Egypt to restrict access to its border with Gaza. While Egypt publicly criticizes the blockade, its enforcement of border regulations reflects the delicate political balance of maintaining relations with Israel while addressing regional public sympathy for Palestinians. The standoff highlights ongoing tensions and the urgent need for international dialogue and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)