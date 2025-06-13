Left Menu

Blocked Borders: Egypt Halts Activists' March to Gaza

Egypt has blocked activists attempting to march to Gaza to challenge Israel's humanitarian aid blockade. Despite planning to cross the Sinai Peninsula to the Rafah border crossing, many activists were detained or deported by Egyptian authorities, highlighting complex regional and diplomatic tensions around Gaza access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Morocco
  • Morocco

Egyptian authorities have stopped activists from proceeding with a planned march to Gaza, intended to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid to the territory. The march, planned for months, aimed to draw international attention to the crisis in Gaza by trekking across the Sinai Peninsula to the Rafah border crossing.

Authorities detained or deported approximately 200 activists, primarily from Algeria and Morocco. These actions occurred despite organizers' attempts to proceed without approval from Egyptian authorities. The blockade continues to prevent essential aid from reaching Gaza, exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis.

Security concerns and diplomatic sensitivities have led Egypt to restrict access to its border with Gaza. While Egypt publicly criticizes the blockade, its enforcement of border regulations reflects the delicate political balance of maintaining relations with Israel while addressing regional public sympathy for Palestinians. The standoff highlights ongoing tensions and the urgent need for international dialogue and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

