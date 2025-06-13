Left Menu

Divided America: Trump's Military Response to Immigration Protests

Americans are split on President Trump's decision to mobilize the military in response to protests against his migration policies. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that while nearly half approve deploying troops to control violent protests, there is significant opposition, particularly against actions in Democratic strongholds like Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 04:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's decision to activate military forces to address protests against his immigration crackdown has created polarization among Americans. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that while about half support the move, the rest remain opposed, especially in Democratic-leaning cities.

The poll, which surveyed over 1,000 Americans, found that 48% agreed with deploying military troops to maintain order when protests escalate into violence. However, partisan divisions sharply marked opinions, with Republicans mostly in favor and Democrats strongly against.

Despite the military actions taken in Los Angeles and threats against Democratic officials, only 35% of respondents view Trump's responses positively. This response highlights the ongoing national debate over immigration enforcement and its impact on cities with large immigrant populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

