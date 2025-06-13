Left Menu

Tehran Tensions: Israel's Explosive Strikes on Iran

Israel launched attacks on Tehran targeting nuclear and military sites, escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program. The strikes come after the IAEA censured Iran. The U.S. distanced itself from the strikes, advising caution and prioritizing the protection of American forces in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:45 IST
Tehran Tensions: Israel's Explosive Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran's capital, Tehran, early Friday. The assault, marked by a series of deafening explosions, targeted key nuclear and military sites, according to Israeli officials. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The strike came on the heels of a rare censure by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, which criticized Iran for its lack of cooperation with inspectors. Tehran responded by announcing the establishment of a third enrichment site and upgrading its centrifuge technology.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the attacks until the perceived threat is neutralized, American political circles reacted with cautious concern. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the U.S. was not involved in the strikes, underlining the protection of American forces in the region as a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025