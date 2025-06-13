Tehran Tensions: Israel's Explosive Strikes on Iran

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran's capital, Tehran, early Friday. The assault, marked by a series of deafening explosions, targeted key nuclear and military sites, according to Israeli officials. This marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The strike came on the heels of a rare censure by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, which criticized Iran for its lack of cooperation with inspectors. Tehran responded by announcing the establishment of a third enrichment site and upgrading its centrifuge technology.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the attacks until the perceived threat is neutralized, American political circles reacted with cautious concern. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the U.S. was not involved in the strikes, underlining the protection of American forces in the region as a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)