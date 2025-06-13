Left Menu

Middle East on Edge: Unprecedented Strikes Heighten Iran-Israel Tensions

Israel launched significant strikes on Iran's capital, targeting nuclear facilities and marking the most serious escalation since Iran's 1980s war. The attack killed the Revolutionary Guard leader and possibly two scientists, escalating tensions and risking war. Israel cited an imminent nuclear threat, prompting widespread regional caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Middle East stands at a precarious crossroads as Israel instigated a major attack on Iran's capital, targeting strategic nuclear sites. The assault, deemed crucial by Israeli leaders, aimed at thwarting Iran's potential nuclear weapons development, further escalating long-standing tensions between the two adversaries.

Iranian state television reported the assassination of Gen Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, marking a significant blow to Tehran's theocratic regime. This development, combined with the deaths of other pivotal figures, has intensified the conflict spectrum, raising alarms across international fronts.

The United States, while having advised against such actions amid ongoing talks, distanced itself from the attack, emphasizing the protection of American interests. As regional threats loom over potential retaliations, global watchfulness over the unstable arena intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

