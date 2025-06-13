Left Menu

Court Clash Over Trump's National Guard Deployment in LA

A U.S. appeals court allowed President Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles amid immigration protests. A lower court had deemed it unlawful. Trump's move has sparked political tensions, while California plans to redirect the Guard for state duties. The court will further review the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing legal battle, a U.S. appeals court has temporarily allowed President Donald Trump to continue deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles, amidst ongoing protests related to aggressive immigration enforcement policies. This decision comes as a brief setback for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has sought to regain state control of the Guard.

The legal landscape faces further complexity after Judge Charles Breyer ruled the deployment unlawful, with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opting to uphold the deployment until a more comprehensive hearing can occur. The court's decision maintains an active federal military presence in the city, adding strain to already tense protests centered around a federal detention center.

Despite the temporary block, the scenario underscores America's current political divisions, highlighted by an intense press conference disturbance involving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Senator Alex Padilla. As Trump doubles down on immigration policies, the debate over presidential powers continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

