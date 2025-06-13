Left Menu

South Korea's Economic Revival: President Lee's Push for Trade Resolution

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung expresses commitment to easing regulations and expediting tariff discussions with the U.S. to support trade. Meeting with key business leaders, including Samsung and Hyundai chairs, he emphasizes a pragmatic trade policy to enhance international competitiveness amid tariff uncertainties.

South Korea's Economic Revival: President Lee's Push for Trade Resolution
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced a strategic focus on regulatory relaxation and fast-tracked tariff negotiations with the United States, aiming to bolster his country's trade interests. The announcement came during a meeting with top conglomerate leaders, underlining his administration's support for domestic businesses.

Among those attending the meeting were notable figures like Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. The consensus highlighted the pressing need to navigate investment decisions amidst uncertain U.S. tariff policies.

President Lee, known for his liberal stance, reiterated his commitment to prioritize national interests and adopt a pragmatic trade policy, following a recent discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump. This approach aims to stabilize South Korea's export-dependent economy, significantly impacted by global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

