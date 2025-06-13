Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Israel launched attacks against Iran's nuclear sites, causing heightened tensions and threats of severe punishment from Iran's Supreme Leader. The global community reacts differently, with India advising caution for its citizens abroad, and the UNGA addressing the conflict. Regional and international developments continue to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:08 IST
  • India

Explosions echoed through Tehran as Israel launched strikes against Iran's nuclear and missile sites, significantly escalating tensions in the region. Amid the volatile situation, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning, promising 'severe punishment' as retaliation.

In light of the increased hostilities, Indian nationals in Israel and Iran have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and remain vigilant. Meanwhile, India chose to abstain from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

As regional dynamics continue to shift, the international community watches closely, with other geopolitical developments, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia, also drawing attention. Amidst tragedy, Singapore's Prime Minister expressed condolences to the victims of an Air India crash, reaching out to PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

