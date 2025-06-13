The Fall of a Revolutionary: Iran's Guard Leader Killed in Israeli Strikes
Iran's Revolutionary Guard leader, Gen Hossein Salami, was killed in Israeli strikes. His death delivers a significant blow to Iran's leadership amidst ongoing regional turmoil. Salami, a fierce critic of the U.S. and Israel, played a pivotal role in Iran's missile force and oversaw foreign operations, escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Iranian state television has confirmed the death of Gen Hossein Salami, head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, in Israeli strikes on Friday. His death marks a significant blow to Iran's leadership, which has faced numerous challenges amid prolonged Middle Eastern conflict.
Salami rose to power six years ago, becoming a prominent figure known for his aggressive rhetoric against the U.S. and Israel. The 65-year-old general was appointed head of the Guard in 2019 and oversaw its extensive missile arsenal, crucial in Iran's regional military strategy.
The Revolutionary Guard, since its inception after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has evolved into a formidable transnational military force under leaders like Salami. His death comes at a time of heightened tension, following direct confrontations between Israel and Iran, challenging the balance of power in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
