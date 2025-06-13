G7 Summit: Trump, Tariffs, and Tension in the Canadian Rockies

The upcoming G7 Summit, set to be hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the picturesque town of Kananaskis, Alberta, sees US President Donald Trump preparing to engage in high-stakes discussions with world leaders. The summit takes place amid Trump's ongoing trade disputes and unusual suggestions of annexation, raising tensions amongst allies.

As leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, Britain, and the European Union arrive, the absence of a joint communiqué at the summit's conclusion marks a shift from tradition. Carney's decision aims to focus on core issues like global economic governance amidst looming tariffs imposed by the US.

With attendees including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the summit promises complex diplomacy. Protests are expected in designated areas, highlighting the contentious atmosphere. In this precarious diplomatic theater, all eyes will be on President Trump's interactions, which have historically been unpredictable and dramatic.