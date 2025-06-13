Left Menu

Trump's Assertion on Halting India-Pakistan Conflict Raises Eyebrows Amidst Diplomatic Concerns

Former President Donald Trump claims he stopped potential conflict between India and Pakistan with trade and diplomatic calls. While Trump asserts his impact, Congress and Indian officials view his statements as diplomatically challenging, urging Prime Minister Modi to address these claims at a parliamentary session amid concerns over India's foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:08 IST
Trump's Assertion on Halting India-Pakistan Conflict Raises Eyebrows Amidst Diplomatic Concerns
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

Former US President Donald Trump's recent claims of preventing a conflict between India and Pakistan through trade negotiations have sparked controversy. Trump, at a Washington event, claimed his intervention was crucial, stating, "I stopped a war between India and Pakistan, and I stopped it with trade."

Amid these assertions, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the silence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump's repeated remarks. Ramesh emphasized India's diplomatic challenges, highlighting the need for Modi to address these issues in a parliamentary session.

Despite Trump's claims, India maintains that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct talks between military leaders. The political landscape continues to grapple with these diplomatic narratives, raising questions about India's foreign policy under Modi's government.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025