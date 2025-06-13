Trump's Assertion on Halting India-Pakistan Conflict Raises Eyebrows Amidst Diplomatic Concerns

Former US President Donald Trump's recent claims of preventing a conflict between India and Pakistan through trade negotiations have sparked controversy. Trump, at a Washington event, claimed his intervention was crucial, stating, "I stopped a war between India and Pakistan, and I stopped it with trade."

Amid these assertions, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the silence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump's repeated remarks. Ramesh emphasized India's diplomatic challenges, highlighting the need for Modi to address these issues in a parliamentary session.

Despite Trump's claims, India maintains that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct talks between military leaders. The political landscape continues to grapple with these diplomatic narratives, raising questions about India's foreign policy under Modi's government.