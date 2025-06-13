Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Claims 241 Lives

A devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad leaves 241 dead, including 12 crew. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat offers condolences and calls for an investigation. The PM reviews the scene and visits survivors amid questions about aviation safety. The Boeing 787-8 was en route to London Gatwick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:10 IST
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed sorrow over the tragic Air India 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 individuals, including 12 crew members. Karat emphasized that such incidents require urgent questions and scrutiny.

In her statement, Karat urged for a thorough investigation, highlighting the need to uncover why such disasters occur and how future tragedies could be prevented. She called on the aviation ministry and experts to delve into the causes behind the crash, which has left the nation grieving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, assessing the damage and meeting with survivors at the Civil Hospital. The flight, which originated from Ahmedabad and was bound for London Gatwick, involved 241 passengers of mixed nationalities. It crashed into a doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

