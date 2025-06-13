Japan's Election Cash Handout Plan Amid Inflation Concerns

In a strategic move to address rising inflation, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced cash handouts as part of the ruling coalition's election campaign promises. The initiative aims to provide financial relief to households struggling with economic pressures.

Eligible individuals will receive a 20,000 yen handout, with an additional 20,000 yen provided for each child or low-income earner. This policy is designed to ease the financial burden on families facing inflationary challenges.

However, the handout plan has sparked concern over Japan's fragile public finances, which are already under strain. As the government gears up for the upper house elections in July, the financial implications of this move could become a focal point in the political discourse.

