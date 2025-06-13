Japan's Election Cash Handout Plan Amid Inflation Concerns
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced cash handouts as part of the election campaign to help households manage inflation. Each person will receive 20,000 yen, with an additional 20,000 yen for each child or low-income individual. This plan raises concerns about Japan's strained finances before the upcoming election.
- Country:
- Japan
In a strategic move to address rising inflation, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced cash handouts as part of the ruling coalition's election campaign promises. The initiative aims to provide financial relief to households struggling with economic pressures.
Eligible individuals will receive a 20,000 yen handout, with an additional 20,000 yen provided for each child or low-income earner. This policy is designed to ease the financial burden on families facing inflationary challenges.
However, the handout plan has sparked concern over Japan's fragile public finances, which are already under strain. As the government gears up for the upper house elections in July, the financial implications of this move could become a focal point in the political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PayG Secures RBI Payment Aggregator License, Paving Way for Digital Economy Transformation
Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank
India's Economy Surges: Q4FY25 Growth at 7%
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
RBI's Optimistic Outlook: A Promising Path for India's Economy in 2025-26