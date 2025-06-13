Left Menu

Trump Calls for Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Escalating Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to engage in negotiations over its nuclear program. He warns that tensions with Israel will escalate without diplomatic resolution, as ongoing conflicts continue to intensify.

In an appeal to Iran, former US President Donald Trump has emphasized the urgency of reaching a nuclear agreement with Washington. Trump warned that failure to do so could worsen military tensions between Iran and Israel.

His remarks follow recent attacks, which he described on his Truth Social platform as a signal of more severe forthcoming conflicts unless diplomacy prevails.

The ex-president's intervention highlights the delicate geopolitical landscape, as international observers urge peaceful solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

