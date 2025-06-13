Japan's Bold Election Pledge: Cash Handouts to Tackle Inflation
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced cash handouts as a key part of his election campaign to support households grappling with inflation. The plan proposes 20,000 yen per person with additional funds for children and low-income earners, raising concerns about the nation's strained finances.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Friday that he directed a Liberal Democratic Party executive to integrate cash handouts into the party's election campaign pledge. This strategy aims to support households struggling with inflation.
The proposed handouts include 20,000 yen per person, with an additional 20,000 yen for each child or low-income earner, Ishiba explained. This plan forms part of the party's efforts to garner voter support ahead of the upper house election in July.
The proposed financial assistance has prompted concerns over the government's fiscal stability, as lawmakers navigate the challenges of balancing voter appeasement with addressing Japan's economic burdens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
