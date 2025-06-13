Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Israel Claims Strike on Iranian Missile Program Head

Israel announced the elimination of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a key figure in Iran's missile program. While Tehran has yet to officially confirm the death, speculation has persisted online. Hajizadeh was pivotal in commanding Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, marking him as a significant military leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:17 IST
In a significant development, Israel claimed responsibility for the death of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the leader of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program in Iran, on Friday.

The Iranian government has not yet confirmed his death, although widespread online rumors have been circulating for some time. The absence of an official statement from Tehran adds to the growing intrigue.

Gen. Hajizadeh held a critical position as a major commander, responsible for overseeing the country's expansive ballistic missile arsenal, highlighting the impact of this claim on the regional balance of power.

