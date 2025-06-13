Tensions Soar as Israel Claims Strike on Iranian Missile Program Head

In a significant development, Israel claimed responsibility for the death of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the leader of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program in Iran, on Friday.

The Iranian government has not yet confirmed his death, although widespread online rumors have been circulating for some time. The absence of an official statement from Tehran adds to the growing intrigue.

Gen. Hajizadeh held a critical position as a major commander, responsible for overseeing the country's expansive ballistic missile arsenal, highlighting the impact of this claim on the regional balance of power.