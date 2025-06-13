Trump's Praise of Israeli Offensive on Iran Sparks Global Reactions
In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump commended Israel's actions against Iran, describing the attack as 'excellent.' The President warned of further actions to come, highlighting the severity of the conflict. Trump's comments have stirred significant international attention and varied reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed approval of Israel's recent offensive against Iran, labeling the attack as 'excellent.'
The President indicated that the conflict may escalate further, emphasizing the severity of Israel's actions.
Trump's remarks have heightened scrutiny and diverse responses globally as tensions in the region remain palpable.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Israel
- Iran
- attack
- ABC News
- President
- interview
- conflict
- international
- reaction
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Child Laborer to Presidential Frontrunner: Lee Jae-myung's Remarkable Journey
South Korea Braces for Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Early Voting Surge
Court Blocks Trump's Trade Tactics: A Legal Blow to Presidential Power
Vice President Dhankhar Pays Tribute, Urges Farmers Towards Trade
Vice President Dhankhar's Advocacy for Farmers: Ignored Yet Crucial