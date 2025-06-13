Left Menu

Trump's Praise of Israeli Offensive on Iran Sparks Global Reactions

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump commended Israel's actions against Iran, describing the attack as 'excellent.' The President warned of further actions to come, highlighting the severity of the conflict. Trump's comments have stirred significant international attention and varied reactions.

Updated: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST
In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed approval of Israel's recent offensive against Iran, labeling the attack as 'excellent.'

The President indicated that the conflict may escalate further, emphasizing the severity of Israel's actions.

Trump's remarks have heightened scrutiny and diverse responses globally as tensions in the region remain palpable.

