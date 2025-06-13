Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Second Chance at Diplomacy

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump announced he had issued a 60-day ultimatum to Iran regarding a nuclear deal before the recent Israeli strikes. This development was first communicated by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump expressed frustration with Iran's failure to comply within the initial timeline, stating, "They should have done it! Today is day 61." Despite this, the former president hinted at a potential new avenue for negotiation, describing it as "perhaps, a second chance."

The announcement highlights the ongoing complexities in U.S.-Iran relations and Trump's continued involvement in international diplomacy, insisting on a strict framework while leaving room for further dialogue and potential resolution.

