Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Second Chance at Diplomacy
President Donald Trump revealed he gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to negotiate a nuclear deal before Israeli strikes and now offers Tehran a second chance. The former President shared this information on Truth Social, expressing both caution and opportunity in his statement.
In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump announced he had issued a 60-day ultimatum to Iran regarding a nuclear deal before the recent Israeli strikes. This development was first communicated by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump expressed frustration with Iran's failure to comply within the initial timeline, stating, "They should have done it! Today is day 61." Despite this, the former president hinted at a potential new avenue for negotiation, describing it as "perhaps, a second chance."
The announcement highlights the ongoing complexities in U.S.-Iran relations and Trump's continued involvement in international diplomacy, insisting on a strict framework while leaving room for further dialogue and potential resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
