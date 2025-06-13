Unveiling the Iran-Israel Tension: A Long-Standing Shadow War

On Friday morning, Israel launched a massive strike on Iran, marking the latest chapter in a long-standing shadow war filled with covert operations and sabotage. This action follows decades of mutual hostility rooted in both countries' historical and geopolitical tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently identified Iran as Israel's greatest threat. He cites Iran's nuclear program, its hostile rhetoric, and its support for anti-Israel militant groups as major concerns. Conversely, Iran has portrayed Israel as a Western encroachment in the Middle East, championing the Palestinian cause.

The escalation was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel, which led to a forceful Israeli response, involving the dismantling of Iran's allies in the region. Israel's strategic strikes have left Iran isolated, weakening its network and nuclear potential amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, which face skepticism from both sides.

