Unveiling the Iran-Israel Tension: A Long-Standing Shadow War
Israel launched a massive strike on Iran following decades of hostility rooted in covert operations, nuclear concerns, and regional alliances. The catalyst was an October attack by Hamas. Both nations accuse each other of existential threats, with Iran championing Palestinian causes and Israel fearing Iran's nuclear capabilities.
On Friday morning, Israel launched a massive strike on Iran, marking the latest chapter in a long-standing shadow war filled with covert operations and sabotage. This action follows decades of mutual hostility rooted in both countries' historical and geopolitical tensions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently identified Iran as Israel's greatest threat. He cites Iran's nuclear program, its hostile rhetoric, and its support for anti-Israel militant groups as major concerns. Conversely, Iran has portrayed Israel as a Western encroachment in the Middle East, championing the Palestinian cause.
The escalation was triggered by a Hamas attack on Israel, which led to a forceful Israeli response, involving the dismantling of Iran's allies in the region. Israel's strategic strikes have left Iran isolated, weakening its network and nuclear potential amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, which face skepticism from both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Russia Seeks Binding Peace Mechanisms in Ukraine Conflict
Nvidia Navigates AI Chip Sales Amidst US-China Trade Conflict
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: No Signs of Restart Amid Occupation
Free Baloch Movement Marks Nuclear Test Anniversary with Global Protests