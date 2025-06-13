Tragic Plane Crash Claims Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

In a tragic incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, claiming 241 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The accident has shaken the nation, with political leaders expressing their profound grief.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik took to social media to express their condolences for the loss of Rupani, a statesman known for his calm demeanor and significant contributions to public life.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Rupani, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021, was instrumental in steering the state through post-COVID recovery. The nation mourns the loss of a leader who left an indelible mark on public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)