Controversy Surrounds Cristina Kirchner's House Arrest Plea

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina's former president, requests house arrest to serve a six-year sentence. Citing security, she references a past assassination attempt. The Supreme Court upheld her fraud conviction, sparking protests. Kirchner claims the decision is politically motivated, emphasizing personal safety over privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:13 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a key opposition figure in Argentina and former president, has filed a petition requesting that she serve her six-year corruption sentence under house arrest. The plea highlights security concerns, referencing an attempted assassination in which a gunman's weapon malfunctioned.

Posting on social media platform X, Kirchner stressed that her request is about ensuring her personal security rather than seeking special treatment. The 72-year-old is reportedly eligible for house arrest due to her age, with the criminal court's decision anticipated imminently.

This development follows Argentina's Supreme Court upholding a verdict finding her guilty of fraud, barring her from public office. Kirchner has labeled the court's decision as politically driven, inspiring protests from her supporters within the Peronist movement in Buenos Aires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

