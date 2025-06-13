Controversy Surrounds Cristina Kirchner's House Arrest Plea

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a key opposition figure in Argentina and former president, has filed a petition requesting that she serve her six-year corruption sentence under house arrest. The plea highlights security concerns, referencing an attempted assassination in which a gunman's weapon malfunctioned.

Posting on social media platform X, Kirchner stressed that her request is about ensuring her personal security rather than seeking special treatment. The 72-year-old is reportedly eligible for house arrest due to her age, with the criminal court's decision anticipated imminently.

This development follows Argentina's Supreme Court upholding a verdict finding her guilty of fraud, barring her from public office. Kirchner has labeled the court's decision as politically driven, inspiring protests from her supporters within the Peronist movement in Buenos Aires.

