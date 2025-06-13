Controversy Surrounds Cristina Kirchner's House Arrest Plea
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina's former president, requests house arrest to serve a six-year sentence. Citing security, she references a past assassination attempt. The Supreme Court upheld her fraud conviction, sparking protests. Kirchner claims the decision is politically motivated, emphasizing personal safety over privilege.
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a key opposition figure in Argentina and former president, has filed a petition requesting that she serve her six-year corruption sentence under house arrest. The plea highlights security concerns, referencing an attempted assassination in which a gunman's weapon malfunctioned.
Posting on social media platform X, Kirchner stressed that her request is about ensuring her personal security rather than seeking special treatment. The 72-year-old is reportedly eligible for house arrest due to her age, with the criminal court's decision anticipated imminently.
This development follows Argentina's Supreme Court upholding a verdict finding her guilty of fraud, barring her from public office. Kirchner has labeled the court's decision as politically driven, inspiring protests from her supporters within the Peronist movement in Buenos Aires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puzzle Unpacked: Life Sentence for 2018 Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Attack
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for 2016 Rape Case
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Ex-SIB Chief in Phone-Tapping Case
Justice Served: 20-Year Prison Sentence for Two Convicted of Sodomy
Supreme Court to Address Jamia Nagar Demolitions