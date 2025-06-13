Left Menu

Judge Challenges Trump's Detention Policy on Pro-Palestinian Student

A U.S. District Judge challenges the Trump administration's detention policy, ruling against using foreign policy to justify holding Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist. Khalil, detained for his activism, is fighting deportation as the administration claims his presence is adverse to U.S. interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST
Judge Challenges Trump's Detention Policy on Pro-Palestinian Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. District Judge has set a deadline for the Trump administration to appeal a ruling that invalidates the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist. Judge Michael Farbiarz rejected the use of foreign policy interests as justification for Khalil's detention.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian, entered the U.S. legally and has been a prominent voice in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. He was detained following President Trump's pledge to deport foreign students involved in such protests, citing national interest concerns.

The administration argues Khalil withheld information on his green card application, while Khalil's lawyers claim his detention violates his First Amendment rights. The judge ruled the foreign policy provision unconstitutional, potentially paving the way for Khalil's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025