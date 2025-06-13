Judge Challenges Trump's Detention Policy on Pro-Palestinian Student

A U.S. District Judge has set a deadline for the Trump administration to appeal a ruling that invalidates the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist. Judge Michael Farbiarz rejected the use of foreign policy interests as justification for Khalil's detention.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian, entered the U.S. legally and has been a prominent voice in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. He was detained following President Trump's pledge to deport foreign students involved in such protests, citing national interest concerns.

The administration argues Khalil withheld information on his green card application, while Khalil's lawyers claim his detention violates his First Amendment rights. The judge ruled the foreign policy provision unconstitutional, potentially paving the way for Khalil's release.

