Battle for Empowerment: BJP and BJD Clash Over Women's Welfare in Odisha

The BJP and BJD hold separate meetings, each claiming credit for advancing women's causes in Odisha. Accusations fly over unfulfilled promises and women's safety. The BJP highlights the Subhadra Yojana and financial aid, while BJD criticizes the BJP's record on economic independence and proposes a 33% women reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:20 IST
Battle for Empowerment: BJP and BJD Clash Over Women's Welfare in Odisha
On Friday, both BJP and BJD held public meetings in Odisha to champion women's causes, each claiming achievements. The ruling BJP emphasized their women's welfare initiative, 'Subhadra Yojana,' while the opposition BJD accused the BJP of betrayal due to unmet election promises.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, representing BJP, defended their record, citing the empowerment-driven program 'Nari Shakti Samabesh.' Majhi highlighted efforts to boost women's economic status via Self Help Groups, distributing significant funds and targeting to create one crore 'Lakhpati Didis.'

The BJD, led by senior figures like Pramila Mallik, criticized the state government, arguing that recent policies have undermined women's economic independence. A political resolution was passed by the BJD advocating for the implementation of 33% women's reservation in future elections.

