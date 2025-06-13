Left Menu

Trump Comments on Israel's Use of U.S. Equipment in Iran Strikes

In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that Israel utilized American equipment in its attack on Iran. Trump believes Iran now has more reason to agree to a nuclear deal, something he couldn't finalize within 60 days during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:53 IST
Trump Comments on Israel's Use of U.S. Equipment in Iran Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Israel employed American-made equipment in its recent military action against Iran, according to a Friday interview with Axios.

Trump expressed confidence that these developments strengthen Iran's incentive to commit to a nuclear deal, a goal he had pursued unsuccessfully into a 60-day negotiation timeline.

"They were close," Trump told Axios, indicating that an agreement might now be more feasible following Israel's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025