Trump Comments on Israel's Use of U.S. Equipment in Iran Strikes
In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that Israel utilized American equipment in its attack on Iran. Trump believes Iran now has more reason to agree to a nuclear deal, something he couldn't finalize within 60 days during his tenure.
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Israel employed American-made equipment in its recent military action against Iran, according to a Friday interview with Axios.
Trump expressed confidence that these developments strengthen Iran's incentive to commit to a nuclear deal, a goal he had pursued unsuccessfully into a 60-day negotiation timeline.
"They were close," Trump told Axios, indicating that an agreement might now be more feasible following Israel's military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
