Trump Comments on Israel's Use of U.S. Equipment in Iran Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Israel employed American-made equipment in its recent military action against Iran, according to a Friday interview with Axios.

Trump expressed confidence that these developments strengthen Iran's incentive to commit to a nuclear deal, a goal he had pursued unsuccessfully into a 60-day negotiation timeline.

"They were close," Trump told Axios, indicating that an agreement might now be more feasible following Israel's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)