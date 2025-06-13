Judge Opens Door for Release of Pro-Palestinian Activist Held by Trump Administration

In a significant judicial decision, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz has set a new deadline for the Trump administration to appeal a ruling regarding the detention of Mahmoud Khalil. The judge concluded that the administration cannot leverage foreign policy interests to justify Khalil's detention, prompting a potential pathway for his release.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian and pro-Palestinian activist studying at Columbia University, was detained in March while participating in protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Lawyers representing Khalil have demanded his immediate release, citing the government's failure to meet earlier deadlines set by the judiciary.

Legal representatives have contended that Khalil's rights to free speech have been infringed, as the Trump administration seeks his deportation under seldom-used immigration laws. Farbiarz previously blocked his deportation, ruling the foreign policy provision unconstitutional. Khalil remains in detention as legal battles continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)