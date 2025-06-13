Left Menu

Judge Opens Door for Release of Pro-Palestinian Activist Held by Trump Administration

A judge has ruled against the Trump administration's use of foreign policy interests to justify detaining Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist. This decision opens the possibility for Khalil's release, as his lawyers argue the arrest violates his First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST
Judge Opens Door for Release of Pro-Palestinian Activist Held by Trump Administration

In a significant judicial decision, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz has set a new deadline for the Trump administration to appeal a ruling regarding the detention of Mahmoud Khalil. The judge concluded that the administration cannot leverage foreign policy interests to justify Khalil's detention, prompting a potential pathway for his release.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian and pro-Palestinian activist studying at Columbia University, was detained in March while participating in protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Lawyers representing Khalil have demanded his immediate release, citing the government's failure to meet earlier deadlines set by the judiciary.

Legal representatives have contended that Khalil's rights to free speech have been infringed, as the Trump administration seeks his deportation under seldom-used immigration laws. Farbiarz previously blocked his deportation, ruling the foreign policy provision unconstitutional. Khalil remains in detention as legal battles continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025