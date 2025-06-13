Middle East Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Infrastructure

Israel executed major airstrikes against Iran's nuclear and military facilities on Friday, employing warplanes and drones in a significant escalation of regional tensions. The surprise attack resulted in substantial damage, including to Iran's key uranium enrichment sites and led to the death of top Iranian military leaders.

The strike marks a pivotal moment in Middle-East geopolitics, as Israel asserts self-defense against perceived nuclear threats. Iran quickly retaliated with drone attacks, exacerbating the potential for widespread conflict. The international community reacted with urgency, calling for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.

The United States adjusted its military presence and diplomatic status in the region in response, while emphasizing non-involvement in the attacks. As the threat of broader conflict looms, regional and global leaders continue to weigh in on Israel's aggressive action against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)