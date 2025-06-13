Left Menu

Israeli Army Targets Iranian Nuclear Site in Isfahan

The Israeli army has claimed to strike an Iranian nuclear site located in Isfahan. While Iran has yet to confirm this, the site is known for housing key components of Iran's nuclear technology, alongside three Chinese research reactors. The operation is reportedly ongoing, according to Israeli Brig Gen Effie Defrin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Israeli military has launched a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, according to a statement released Friday. The facility, situated 350 kilometers southeast of Tehran, is a significant part of Iran's nuclear technology infrastructure.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin of the Israeli army announced that the assault was still in progress. The site is recognized for employing thousands of nuclear scientists and for its vital role in the atomic program.

Nearby, Isfahan is also notable for housing three research reactors linked to China's scientific efforts. The Iranian government has not yet commented on the reported strike or its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

