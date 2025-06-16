Left Menu

PM Modi's Milestone Visit: Bridging Global Ties at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, marking his first visit to Canada in a decade and his sixth consecutive summit participation. The event focuses on energy security, technology, and strengthening global partnerships amidst a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calgary | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join world leaders for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, his first Canadian visit in ten years, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations. Over the four-day tour, he will engage with leaders from the G7, reaching critical discussions on global energy security and technological innovations.

The G7 meeting occurs amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, emphasizing collaborations to fortify energy security, counter internecine foreign interference, and accelerate the digital transition using AI and quantum technologies. Discussions are set to explore ways to strengthen global economic frameworks and joint responses to contemporary challenges.

In addition to the summit's agenda, PM Modi aims to bolster India-Canada ties and engage in pivotal bilateral meetings. With last year's trade figures showcasing promising exchanges, the visit could catalyze further economic and strategic cooperation, underscoring India's growing influence on the G7 platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

