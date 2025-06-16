Israel Claims Aerial Superiority Over Tehran

In a significant military development, Israel's forces have declared they possess 'aerial superiority' over Iran's capital, Tehran. This declaration was made on Monday after Israel reported substantial degradation of Iranian air defense mechanisms and missile systems.

According to Israel's military officials, the disarmament of these defensive systems is pivotal, enabling Israeli aircraft to conduct operations over Tehran without substantial threats. This development marks a strategic shift in the region's air power dynamics.

This strategic control extends from western Iran to Tehran, highlighting the significant impact on Iran's defense capabilities and the broader geopolitical implications with heightened regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)