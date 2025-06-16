Israel Claims Aerial Superiority Over Tehran
Israel's military announced it has achieved aerial supremacy over Tehran, having effectively weakened Iranian air defenses and missile systems. This allows Israeli planes to operate over the capital without encountering major threats, signaling control of airspace from western Iran to Tehran.
In a significant military development, Israel's forces have declared they possess 'aerial superiority' over Iran's capital, Tehran. This declaration was made on Monday after Israel reported substantial degradation of Iranian air defense mechanisms and missile systems.
According to Israel's military officials, the disarmament of these defensive systems is pivotal, enabling Israeli aircraft to conduct operations over Tehran without substantial threats. This development marks a strategic shift in the region's air power dynamics.
This strategic control extends from western Iran to Tehran, highlighting the significant impact on Iran's defense capabilities and the broader geopolitical implications with heightened regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026, says Russia
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Actions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Israeli military says it fired shots near Gaza aid distribution site
Germany Rallies Allies for Ukraine's Air Defense
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Recovers Thai Hostage's Body in Gaza