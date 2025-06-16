Congress Accuses BJP of Betraying Odisha’s Promises

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of the BJP's governance in Odisha, accusing it of failing to deliver on electoral promises. The party alleges widespread corruption and criticizes the government for celebrating its anniversary despite rising public distress.

Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das highlighted the BJP's unfulfilled pledges, including anti-corruption efforts and financial support for women through the Subhadra scheme. He raised concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities and unmet promises to tribal and marginalized communities.

Das and other Congress leaders slammed the BJP for misleading the public and not addressing essential issues like healthcare and employment. They called out the unfulfilled promises regarding the PESA Act and benefits to Asha and Anganwadi workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)