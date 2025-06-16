Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Betraying Odisha’s Promises

The Congress has accused BJP's 'double engine' government of failing to fulfill its electoral promises in Odisha, alleging corruption and poor governance. Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das condemned the ruling party for celebrating despite neglecting promises such as anti-corruption measures and support for women and tribal communities.

Updated: 16-06-2025 15:21 IST
The Congress party launched a scathing critique of the BJP's governance in Odisha, accusing it of failing to deliver on electoral promises. The party alleges widespread corruption and criticizes the government for celebrating its anniversary despite rising public distress.

Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das highlighted the BJP's unfulfilled pledges, including anti-corruption efforts and financial support for women through the Subhadra scheme. He raised concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities and unmet promises to tribal and marginalized communities.

Das and other Congress leaders slammed the BJP for misleading the public and not addressing essential issues like healthcare and employment. They called out the unfulfilled promises regarding the PESA Act and benefits to Asha and Anganwadi workers.

