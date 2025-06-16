A Decade Later: PM Modi's Strategic Return to Canada for G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Canada for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, marking his first Canadian trip in a decade. The visit aims to mend strained Indo-Canadian relations post-Trudeau, focusing on energy security and technology. Bilateral meetings offer opportunities for discussions on resetting ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Canada for the first time in a decade, heading to Kananaskis to attend the G7 Summit. This visit depicts a strategic effort to mend India-Canada relations, which deteriorated over the pro-Khalistani separatist issue.
Amidst global tensions and a significant policy shift with the Canadian leadership, Modi's participation in the summit, where he will engage with leaders of top economies, aims to focus on issues like energy security, technology, AI, and quantum advancements. His visit also includes crucial bilateral meetings on the sidelines to foster diplomacy.
With Canada under new leadership, this visit is seen as a timely move to explore renewed pathways for Indo-Canadian partnerships, especially in the realms of trade and strategic alliances, following recent strains that led to diplomatic face-offs and pauses in bilateral communication channels.
