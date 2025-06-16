Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and JDS Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash Politics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for what he described as their 'politics over dead bodies' approach in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Speaking to reporters from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar stated that the Congress party will refrain from politicizing the tragic incident.

Emphasizing the need for such incidents to be prevented worldwide, Shivakumar highlighted the trauma faced by students from BJ Medical College, who witnessed the crash. He remarked, 'A tragedy like the Ahmedabad plane crash should not happen anywhere in the world. It's devastating to see the crash site. The potential for greater loss of life was high, and the Congress delegation led by Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the concerns of those injured.'

When questioned about criticism aimed at Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Shivakumar urged for an understanding of the technical complexities involved and stated that he won't criticize Naidu at this point. Shivakumar reaffirmed Congress' stance against politicizing the tragedy, a sentiment echoed when dismissing comments from JDS leader Kumaraswamy regarding potential compensation under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

