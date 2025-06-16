Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and JDS Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash Politics

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar denounces BJP and JDS for politicizing the Ahmedabad plane crash. Stressing the tragedy's non-political nature, he calls for focus on technical issues rather than blame. Shivakumar emphasizes respecting victims and vows Congress will not stoop to exploiting tragedy for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:41 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP and JDS Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash Politics
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for what he described as their 'politics over dead bodies' approach in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Speaking to reporters from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar stated that the Congress party will refrain from politicizing the tragic incident.

Emphasizing the need for such incidents to be prevented worldwide, Shivakumar highlighted the trauma faced by students from BJ Medical College, who witnessed the crash. He remarked, 'A tragedy like the Ahmedabad plane crash should not happen anywhere in the world. It's devastating to see the crash site. The potential for greater loss of life was high, and the Congress delegation led by Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the concerns of those injured.'

When questioned about criticism aimed at Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Shivakumar urged for an understanding of the technical complexities involved and stated that he won't criticize Naidu at this point. Shivakumar reaffirmed Congress' stance against politicizing the tragedy, a sentiment echoed when dismissing comments from JDS leader Kumaraswamy regarding potential compensation under the Gruhalakshmi scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025