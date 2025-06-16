Left Menu

Diplomatic Engagement in Jammu and Kashmir

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The meeting details remain undisclosed as Abdullah posted about the visit on social media, but did not elaborate on the discussion topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:54 IST
visit
  • Country:
  • India

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday. This meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the UK and the regional government.

Omar Abdullah shared updates on his official X handle, noting the presence of Cameron and her team. However, further information on the topics discussed during this meeting was not made public.

This visit underscores the existing international relations and collaborative efforts in the region, although specific agenda items remain confidential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

