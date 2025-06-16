Diplomatic Engagement in Jammu and Kashmir

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday. This meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the UK and the regional government.

Omar Abdullah shared updates on his official X handle, noting the presence of Cameron and her team. However, further information on the topics discussed during this meeting was not made public.

This visit underscores the existing international relations and collaborative efforts in the region, although specific agenda items remain confidential.

