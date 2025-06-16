Diplomatic Engagement in Jammu and Kashmir
British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The meeting details remain undisclosed as Abdullah posted about the visit on social media, but did not elaborate on the discussion topics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday. This meeting was part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between the UK and the regional government.
Omar Abdullah shared updates on his official X handle, noting the presence of Cameron and her team. However, further information on the topics discussed during this meeting was not made public.
This visit underscores the existing international relations and collaborative efforts in the region, although specific agenda items remain confidential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond
Designing the Urban Future: How India Can Plan Growth That’s Productive and Inclusive
India's Strategic Outreaches: Dismantling Terror Ties
Embraer will look at procuring components, services from India: CEO Francisco Gomes Neto tells PTI.
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.