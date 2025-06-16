G7 Summit Insights: Tensions, Trump, and the Russian Dilemma

The G7 Summit convened in Kananaskis amid rising tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. As President Trump criticized the expulsion of Russia from the group, leaders struggled to unify on critical issues such as the Israel-Iran conflict and economic strategies.

During talks, Trump refused to back a draft statement promoting peace between Israel and Iran, highlighting ongoing divisions within the group. Canada, recalling a previous discord, opted against pursuing a unified communique.

The summit focuses on economic discussions, China's role, and setting price caps on Russian oil, while diplomats push for diplomatic resolutions and urge Trump to reconsider his stance on Russia and support de-escalation measures.

