New Diplomatic Appointments: India's Latest Envoys to North Korea and Guinea

In a significant diplomatic reshuffle, Aliawati Longkumer has been selected as the new ambassador to North Korea, according to a recent announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs. Longkumer, who currently serves in Paraguay, is anticipated to commence her new duties soon.

The Ministry also disclosed the appointment of Sandeep Sood as India's new envoy to the Republic of Guinea. Sood, who presently operates as a director within the MEA, will transition to his new role in the coming weeks.

These appointments signal India's strategic diplomatic efforts to strengthen its presence and enhance relations within both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)