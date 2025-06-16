ABA Takes Legal Stand Against Trump's Alleged Intimidation

The American Bar Association (ABA) has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking a court order to halt what it describes as an intimidation campaign against prominent law firms.

Filed in Washington's federal court, the lawsuit alleges that the administration breached the U.S. Constitution with executive orders targeting law firms due to their previous clients and lawyers hired.

Despite some firms reaching agreements with the administration to avoid similar orders, the ABA remains steadfast, defending its members and contesting Trump's alleged coercive policies in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)