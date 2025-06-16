Left Menu

ABA Takes Legal Stand Against Trump's Alleged Intimidation

The American Bar Association (ABA) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming that a campaign of intimidation was launched against major law firms. The suit alleges constitutional violations via executive orders targeting law firms based on their past clients. Four law firms have already achieved some legal victories against these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American Bar Association (ABA) has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking a court order to halt what it describes as an intimidation campaign against prominent law firms.

Filed in Washington's federal court, the lawsuit alleges that the administration breached the U.S. Constitution with executive orders targeting law firms due to their previous clients and lawyers hired.

Despite some firms reaching agreements with the administration to avoid similar orders, the ABA remains steadfast, defending its members and contesting Trump's alleged coercive policies in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

