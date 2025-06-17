High Stakes at G7: Trump and World Leaders Grapple with Global Tensions

The Group of Seven summit in Canada saw world leaders urgently addressing the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions, warned that it's crucial for Tehran to act promptly before the situation worsens.

Canadian Prime Minister and summit host Mark Carney described the event as a turning point, seeking leadership during these tumultuous times. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others, convened to tackle Mideast issues, highlighting the global demand for a cohesive response to growing threats.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Trump centered discussions on trade, signaling potential new tariffs despite other pressing matters like international conflicts and climate change. The summit underscores the complexities leaders face in balancing immediate concerns with longer-term global stability.