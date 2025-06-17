Senate GOP Moves Forward on Trump's Tax Bill Overhaul

In a significant development, Republicans in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee have introduced changes to President Trump's proposed tax legislation, positioning it as a priority before Independence Day. Key among the changes is making business-related tax breaks permanent.

The modifications also include adjustments to Medicaid reforms and federal deductions for state and local taxes. These changes reflect a strategic push by Senate Republicans to pass the bill quickly, emphasizing their legislative agenda.

The bill, already passed by the House of Representatives, will undergo further scrutiny, necessitating a reconciliation between the House and Senate versions before reaching President Trump's desk for ratification. The legislative timeline underscores the party's objective to expedite economic measures.