Left Menu

Iran and Israel Tensions Escalate at the U.N.

Amid escalating tensions, Iran's U.N. Ambassador claims their strikes on Israel are self-defense. Iran accuses the U.S. of complicity due to its support for Israel. Israel counters, emphasizing its strikes aim to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran has launched over 1000 missiles at Israel in retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:58 IST
Iran and Israel Tensions Escalate at the U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tension between Iran and Israel reached a new height as Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, labeled their strikes on Israel as self-defense. Iravani argued that the operations are directed solely at military targets, calling out countries supporting Israel, particularly the U.S., for complicity in the crisis.

In a press briefing, Iravani emphasized that Iran did not initiate the conflict, attributing the escalation to U.S. political and military backing of Israel. He reinforced that the narrative of an existential threat posed by Israel is misleading.

Following Israel's surprise attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear assets, Iran retaliated, launching over 1000 missiles at Israel. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, accused Iran of targeting civilians while underscoring Israel's goal to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025