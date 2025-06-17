Iran and Israel Tensions Escalate at the U.N.

The tension between Iran and Israel reached a new height as Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, labeled their strikes on Israel as self-defense. Iravani argued that the operations are directed solely at military targets, calling out countries supporting Israel, particularly the U.S., for complicity in the crisis.

In a press briefing, Iravani emphasized that Iran did not initiate the conflict, attributing the escalation to U.S. political and military backing of Israel. He reinforced that the narrative of an existential threat posed by Israel is misleading.

Following Israel's surprise attack targeting Iran's military and nuclear assets, Iran retaliated, launching over 1000 missiles at Israel. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, accused Iran of targeting civilians while underscoring Israel's goal to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)