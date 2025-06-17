Macron Reveals Trump's Ceasefire Offer
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that U.S. President Donald Trump extended an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Macron disclosed during the G7 summit that the offer includes a meeting and the potential to expand discussions for broader peace negotiations. The next steps rely on the parties' decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:41 IST
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump has made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a potentially pivotal step towards peace in the region.
Speaking at the G7 summit, Macron stated, "There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions." This initiative could pave the way for comprehensive peace talks.
The focus now shifts to whether the involved parties will accept the proposal, determining the future direction of this diplomatic effort.
